Difficult to continue association with TMC after repeated insults: Legislator

Two days after senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh visited him at his residence, disgruntled party MLA Mihir Goswami on Thursday said it will be difficult for him to continue his association with the party, as he won't be able to put up with more humilitation. The TMC MLA from Coochbehar Dakshin, who met BJP MP Nisith Pramanik in October fuelling speculation over his future course of action, said on various occasions that he had "digested insults", but continued to stick to the party because of his allegiance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Goswami, who remained non-committal over his plans, said in a fresh Facebook post in Bengali on Thursday, "It seems to be tough for me to remain within the Trinamool (Congress) with which I have been associated for 22 years." Seeking forgiveness from his long-term friends and well-wishers, he said, "After announcing my decision to take leave from all organisational responsibilities on October 3, I had talked to myself, my conscience, I had shared my thoughts on social media." "Those who felt my decision was justified, let me tell them I had been neglected in the past ten years within my party. There was no perceptible change even after I took up the matter with my supreme leader. After crossing all tolerance levels, I am of the view that the present TMC is not the same party I had joined two decades back," he said.

TMC sources said Goswami, however, has not officially communicated any decision on severing links with the party. PTI SUS RMS RMS