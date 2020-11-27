BJP leader Baijayant Panda tests COVID-19 positive

National vice president of the BJP and incharge of the party's Delhi unit, Baijayant Panda, on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a late night tweet, Panda advised those who came in his contact to take precautions and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

"Because of certain symptoms, I got tested today & have been found Covid positive. I am now in isolation on doctor's advice. Request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days to take the necessary precautions & isolate or get tested," he tweeted. Earlier in the day, Panda attended a meeting with Delhi BJP leaders over organisational matters. The meeting was attended by the party's national vice president Dushyant Gautam, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, state organisation secretary Siddharthan, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri among others.