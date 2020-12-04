Germany: U.S. soldiers are still welcome here
Germany is glad that there appears to be agreement among U.S. lawmaker that President Donald Trump's July decision to move troops out of Germany should be revisited, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said. "As things stand we have never been given any information about the troop reductions that were announced in July, so we can't say what the plans are or if they even exist," he told journalists on Friday.
"But we are glad that there appears to be agreement between Republicans and Democrats in Washington on revisiting this decision," he added. "American soldiers are welcome here. They contribute not just to Germany's but also to Europe's security." U.S. legislators from both parties on Thursday approved the final version of an annual defense policy bill that included text expressing support for the continued stationing of soldiers in Germany.
