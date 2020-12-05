Trump campaign says it has filed election lawsuit in Georgia state court

Trump campaign says it has filed election lawsuit in Georgia state courtReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 03:56 IST
The campaign of President Donald Trump says it has filed a lawsuit in Georgia state court seeking to invalidate the presidential election results there - the latest in a series of legal challenges intended to reverse his loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement, the Trump administration has said that the lawsuit would include sworn statements from Georgia residents alleging fraud.
The Trump camp has filed a slew of lawsuits across the United States in a flailing bid to turn his defeat in the Nov. 3 election into a victory. Almost all of them have been rejected by the courts.
