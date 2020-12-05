BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. "Bihar elections were held. We won 74 of the 110 seats there. You used to ask what will happen in Bihar? 'Gunda Raj' had become rampant as if their government was going to come. Marxist-Leninist ideology had made Bihar a bloodied land. 'Gunda Raj' joined hands with them," Nadda said while addressing a gathering here on the first day of his 120-day nationwide tour.

"Then Congress joined them. It's a party which has gradually started opposing the nation while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They opposed abrogation of Article 370. Imran Khan goes to UNSC with the arguments of Rahul Gandhi. Former Defence Minister Chidambaram says they will bring back Article 370," he added. Nadda further said: "Shashi Tharoor goes to Lahore and criticises India and praises Pakistan. Even when all of these people came together, we emerged victorious in Bihar with your blessings. That is the strength of BJP and PM Modi."

Nadda launched his 120-day nationwide tour on Friday by visiting Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar. The aim of the nationwide tour is to strengthen the party. Nadda also attended Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar during his visit.

Earlier in November, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh had said that Nadda during his country tour will give priority to visiting the constituencies where the BJP had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "He will also take stock of the Assembly election preparations in the states. He will hold discussions with MLAs and party officials. The aim is to strengthen the party in every corner of the country and establish direct contact with grassroots-level workers," Singh said.

Nadda will also meet eminent citizens in each and every state. He will visit big states for a period of three days and smaller states for two days. The states, where the BJP is in power, will also give a presentation on schemes and policies. Nadda is also expected to meet social media volunteers of the party. (ANI)