Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:55 IST
BJP won despite opposition unity in Bihar, says JP Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda addressing a gathering at Dehradun on the first day of his 120-day tour of the nation [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday said that despite opposition unity in Bihar where Congress sided with parties with Marxist-Leninist ideology, BJP won 74 seats out of the 110 seats it contested. "Bihar elections were held. We won 74 of the 110 seats there. You used to ask what will happen in Bihar? 'Gunda Raj' had become rampant as if their government was going to come. Marxist-Leninist ideology had made Bihar a bloodied land. 'Gunda Raj' joined hands with them," Nadda said while addressing a gathering here on the first day of his 120-day nationwide tour.

"Then Congress joined them. It's a party which has gradually started opposing the nation while opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They opposed abrogation of Article 370. Imran Khan goes to UNSC with the arguments of Rahul Gandhi. Former Defence Minister Chidambaram says they will bring back Article 370," he added. Nadda further said: "Shashi Tharoor goes to Lahore and criticises India and praises Pakistan. Even when all of these people came together, we emerged victorious in Bihar with your blessings. That is the strength of BJP and PM Modi."

Nadda launched his 120-day nationwide tour on Friday by visiting Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Shantikunj, Haridwar. The aim of the nationwide tour is to strengthen the party. Nadda also attended Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar during his visit.

Earlier in November, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh had said that Nadda during his country tour will give priority to visiting the constituencies where the BJP had lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "He will also take stock of the Assembly election preparations in the states. He will hold discussions with MLAs and party officials. The aim is to strengthen the party in every corner of the country and establish direct contact with grassroots-level workers," Singh said.

Nadda will also meet eminent citizens in each and every state. He will visit big states for a period of three days and smaller states for two days. The states, where the BJP is in power, will also give a presentation on schemes and policies. Nadda is also expected to meet social media volunteers of the party. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirm...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday...

UK and EU leaders say Brexit talks to resume in bid to find a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked their Brexit negotiators to resume talks but cautioned no deal was possible unless key issues were resolved.Significant differences remain on ...

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Marcron's security law

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars, and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law. The poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020