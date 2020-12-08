Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political way through? UK PM Johnson will see in Brussels meeting

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:12 IST
Political way through? UK PM Johnson will see in Brussels meeting

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to see if they could find "a political way" through the disagreements in trade talks, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

"He has agreed to meet with the European Commission President in person ... to see if there is that political way through," the spokesman said, adding that as yet no plans had been agreed for their meeting.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

TERI SAS Held its 13th Convocation Ceremony on 8th December 2020

New Delhi India, December 8 ANINewsVoir TERI School of Advanced Studies TERI SAS, New Delhi, a deemed to be University, held its 13th Convocation on 8th December 2020. Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Recipient of Padma Vibhushan in 2014 and F...

Mexico aims to begin vaccinating 125,000 health workers by year end

Mexico aims to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process for 125,000 people in December, Mexicos deputy health minister said on Tuesday, apparently scaling back its earlier plan to apply the first vaccine doses for 250,000 people by end of the...

Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie lovers. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.Many anime lovers believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020