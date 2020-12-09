Left Menu
Development News Edition

GHMC polls: TRS wins Neredmet ward; tally goes up to 56

The BJP made major gains in the recent GHMC polls bagging 48 wards on the back of a high-profile campaign by the party in which top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated.The AIMIM secured 44 wards, retaining its hold in the old city of Hyderabad.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:16 IST
GHMC polls: TRS wins Neredmet ward; tally goes up to 56

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday won a ward whose result was withheld in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections due to a legal issue, taking the total number of wards won by the ruling party to 56 out of the total 150. TRS nominee Kothapally Meena Reddy defeated her nearest BJP rival V Prasanna Naidu in the Neredmet ward, official sources said.

With the fresh win, the TRS tally rose to 56. The BJP made major gains in the recent GHMC polls bagging 48 wards on the back of a high-profile campaign by the party in which top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, participated.

The AIMIM secured 44 wards, retaining its hold in the old city of Hyderabad. The Congress could win only two seats.

The TRS is the single largest party with 56 wards. Though the counting of votes was taken up in Neredmet on December 4 along with other wards, it had to be stopped owing to the legal issue over some votes being cast with a 'distinguishing mark'.

The process of counting of votes was resumed on Wednesday. The declaration of the ward's result had been kept in abeyance (following orders of high court) over votes cast with distinguishing mark on ballot papers, in place of arrow cross mark, provided by mistake by the polling personnel, as the distinguishing mark votes had a bearing on the majority or declaration of the result.

The court later directed that such votes be treated as valid and the result declared, according to a State Election Commission press release issued earlier.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Wawrinka hungry for final push before career swansong - Vallverdu

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka still has the hunger to be consistently competitive against top players and wants to make a final push for success before the end of his career, his coach Daniel Vallverdu has told Reuters.Wawrin...

MVA failed to make strong argument on Maratha quota in SC: BJP

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena-led MVA government has failed to make a strong argument before the Supreme Court in favour of granting reservation in jobs and education to the Maratha community. T...

Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

Staff at French energy major Totals Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.The strike will start on Thursday at 0600 a.m. local time 0500...

COVID-19: Mumbai's case count grows by 716, death toll by 15

Mumbai reported 716 new coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 2,87,891 and death toll to 10,935, the city civic body said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 585 new cases and se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020