BJP leaders bring security to West Bengal who can't protect them from staged attacks, says Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, every "two-bit" leader visiting West Bengal brings their own security who cannot protect them from staged "attacks".ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 09:15 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, every "two-bit" leader visiting West Bengal brings their own security who cannot protect them from staged "attacks". "Had heard of college BYOB parties. BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party every day in Bengal - CRPF, CISF and every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits. Shame they can't protect you from staged 'attacks'," Moitra tweeted.
Earlier yesterday, the BJP had said that BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was attacked and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour. Nadda on Thursday concluded his two-day visit to the state.
"I can say with confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. The lotus will bloom," the BJP national president said in his address to party workers in the North 24 Parganas district. (ANI)
