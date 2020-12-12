Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi extends birthday wishes to Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday.

Updated: 12-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:14 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Congress leader said "Best wishes to Shri Sharad Pawar on his birthday."

On the occasion of Pawar's birthday, the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai has been decked up. The compound has been decorated with garlands of flowers, while a giant rangoli was made showcasing NCP's symbol. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday greetings to the veteran leader earlier today. "Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and long life," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Pawar, who was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, has a political career spanning over 50 years. In 1967, he was elected a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Baramati constituency on a Congress ticket and has been in public service since then. However, in 1999, he broke ties with Congress to form the Nationalist Congress Party. He had also served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and held several key ministerial portfolios at the Centre.

At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has also been credited for stitching the alliance between three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP after 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections to form the government in the state. (ANI)

