BJP activist found dead near home in Bengal's East Burdwan

Pramaniks death comes a day after another BJP worker, Saikat Bhawal, was killed in an attack in North 24 Parganas.The saffron camp has blamed goons sheltered by the TMC for Bhawals death in Halisahar, a charge denied by the ruling party.

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:58 IST
A BJP activist was found dead near his residence in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, triggering protests by party workers, who alleged that he was killed by members of the ruling TMC. Sukhdeb Pramanik's body was retrieved from a pond in Purbasthali area and sent for post mortem, a police officer said.

Family members of Pramanik, an active youth worker of the BJP, claimed that he went missing after participating in a saffron party rally in the area two days ago. The BJP has announced that it will hit the streets in Purbasthali area on Monday, demanding ''immediate punishment for his assailants''.

Local TMC leaders, however, accused the saffron party of trying to ''politicise every unnatural death'' ahead of assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May next year. Pramanik's death comes a day after another BJP worker, Saikat Bhawal, was killed in an attack in North 24 Parganas.

The saffron camp has blamed ''goons sheltered by the TMC'' for Bhawal's death in Halisahar, a charge denied by the ruling party. TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, ''We don't believe in the politics of murder.'' PTI SUS RMS RMS

