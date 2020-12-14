Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Roshni scamsters to be booked: Jitendra Singh

Singh, the Union minister for the PMO, said, such propaganda was being spread precisely by those who had misused the provisions of the Roshni Act through their influence or money to illegally acquire large chunks of land at much lower prices and thus deprived the poor farmers to whom this land should have actually gone.Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said all the schemes and laws of the Narendra Modi government are intended to benefit the farmers and poor people.

PTI | Reasi/Samba | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:18 IST
All Roshni scamsters to be booked: Jitendra Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said those who allegedly illegally occupied lands in Jammu and Kashmir under the so called Roshni scam will be brought to book. Campaigning for BJP candidates contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections, Singh cautioned farmers against alleged mischievous propaganda being spread by the opposition parties that the government will take away their agricultural and other land as a consequence of the action taken on the Roshni scam.

''In the coming days to come, all these land grabbers (Roshni scam) will be brought to book and the investigation has already got initiated in several cases,'' he said. Singh said the Roshni scamsters and land grabbers are spreading lies about the newly framed land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and trying to save their illegally occupied land from being retrieved by raising a false alarm of poor man's land being taken away as a result of the new law. Singh, the Union minister for the PMO, said, such propaganda was being spread precisely by those who had misused the provisions of the Roshni Act through their influence or money to ''illegally acquire'' large chunks of land at much lower prices and thus deprived the poor farmers to whom this land should have actually gone.

Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, said all the schemes and laws of the Narendra Modi government are intended to benefit the farmers and poor people. At the same time, the Modi government exercises zero-tolerance towards corruption or embezzlement, he said. The minister said those whose names have figured in the Roshni scam for having ''dubiously manipulated'' poor people's land and unlawfully acquiring its ownership, are feeling threatened that they would lose their ''ill-gotten property'' and are therefore desperately making a vain bid to provoke the poor man. It is no secret, he said, that even outside the Roshni scam, large chunks of government land and other unauthorised land had been forcibly grabbed by several influential people or their relatives who had then used this land to set up commercial establishments, franchise institutions, palatial bungalows, etc.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germanys tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britains Queen Elizabeth. T...

Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a fu...

Vigyan Yatra flagged off ahead IISF 2020

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020