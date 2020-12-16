Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen
The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. "We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. The next days are going to be decisive," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:48 IST
The EU's chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.
"As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
"We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels.
