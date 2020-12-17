SC has taken stand on farmers' protests at right time: Rajkumar Chahar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha President Rajkumar Chahar on Thursday said the Supreme Court (SC) has taken a stand on farmers' protests at the right time. "The Supreme Court (SC) of India has taken a stand at the right time. I feel that via talks, a solution to these farmers' protests should come out. The Government of India (GoI) is ready to talk with the farmers. All suggestions for the welfare of farmers will be welcomed," Chahar told ANI.

The leader said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to increase the income of farmers. "To achieve that goal, the government will do whatever it takes to improve their welfare," he said. A day after the Supreme Court stated that it intends to form a committee having representatives of farmers unions across India, government and other stakeholders to resolve the deadlock, the apex court will resume hearing on Thursday on the batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to remove the protesting farmers at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws.

Chahar said the outline of this agitation as portrayed by the opposition parties is to distract the farmers' interest. The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the impleadment of eight farmers' unions as respondents in the petitions seeking the removal of protestors from the borders in the national capital.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.