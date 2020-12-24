U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending bill

U.S. lawmakers block Trump bid to modify coronavirus aid, spending billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 19:43 IST
Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday blocked each other's efforts to modify a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and government spending bill that Congress passed on Monday.
President Donald Trump has demanded changes to the bill, raising the prospect that he could veto it and force a partial government shutdown.
