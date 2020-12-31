Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIADMK will head alliance in TN, says CM Palaniswami

AIADMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said his party would lead the alliance in the state and he is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the combine for the 2021 assembly elections.

PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 31-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 23:03 IST
AIADMK will head alliance in TN, says CM Palaniswami

AIADMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said his party would lead the alliance in the state and he is the Chief Ministerial candidate of the combine for the 2021 assembly elections. Parties that accept the leadership of AIADMK and his candidature could be part of the combine, he said, pointing to the earlier statements of party senior leaders O Panneerselvam and K P Munusamy.

Palaniswami's remarks assume significance since the BJP has been maintaining that the CM candidate would be chosen by the NDA coordination committee though the nominee for the top post would be from the largest partner. PMK president G K Mani has reportedly said his party founder S Ramadoss would announce its stand on the issue later.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in the state during April-May. ''The alliance will be led by the AIADMK. Only those who accept it shall be part of the combine and this has been announced by him (Munusamy),'' Palaniswami said.

Also, party coordinator Panneerselvam had already announced he (Palaniswami) would be the party's CM nominee and AIADMK shall lead the alliance, the Chief Minister said. Speaking to reporters here, he said parties that were previously part of his party led combine continued to be with the AIADMK.

Apparently, he was referring to parties including the BJP and PMK that were part of the AIADMK alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Talks over alliance would happen only after polls are announced by the Election Commission, he said adding the situation was the same even with the main opposition DMK-led alliance.

To questions related to AIADMK-BJP ties, he said it was natural for any political party to aspire to grow and outfits could take a specific stand to encourage their cadres, he said adding electoral understandings were entirely different from ideology of each and every party. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam have announced that the alliance with the BJP would continue for the assembly polls.

On December 27, Munusamy had ruled out sharing power with allies if his party retained power. Palaniswami would be the Chief Ministerial candidate, he had said..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK

A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe. Diagnostic medicine company Dasa ...

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020