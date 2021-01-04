Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa: GFP chief attacks BJP, says NDA doesn't exist as such

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance does not exist in the country, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai claimed on Monday after being asked why his party had not quit the ruling alliance officially despite being dropped from the ministry in the coastal state.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:48 IST
Goa: GFP chief attacks BJP, says NDA doesn't exist as such

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance does not exist in the country, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai claimed on Monday after being asked why his party had not quit the ruling alliance officially despite being dropped from the ministry in the coastal state. All three GFP MLAs were removed from the Goa cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in July in 2019.

''The NDA does not exist as such so there is nothing about leaving the NDA. For us, our ties with the BJP died with (former chief minister) Manohar Parrikar,'' he said. He accused the BJP of destroying allies who are part of the NDA, giving the example of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).

''The BJP runs a coalition government with the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, but it has destroyed the JD(U) in Arunachal Pradesh. There is no such thing as a national coalition which is headed by Prime Minister Modi,'' Sardesai claimed..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre taking up COVID-19 vaccination in a big way: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said the coronavirus pandemic has turned the clock back by many years and the lockdowns have raised insurmountable barriers and imposed many roadblocks. The Centre has init...

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

Greece's Orthodox Church defies Epiphany lockdown order

Greeces Orthodox Church said on Monday it would defy a government lockdown order imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus and open churches to the faithful during the Epiphany celebration on Jan. 6. Greece tightened coronavirus curbs ...

Haryana govt to evaluate performance of extension lecturers

The performance of extension lecturers working in government colleges of the state will be evaluated, an official said here on Monday. According to a press statement, the Department of Higher Education has sought information about the exami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021