Biden says Trump must 'step up' and urge supporters to end 'siege' of Capitol building

President-elect Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump must "step up" and demand that his supporters end their "siege" of the U.S. Capitol building, after pro-Trump protesters refusing to accept his election loss swarmed the building on Wednesday, putting it on lockdown.

Biden, speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, said U.S. democracy was under an unprecedented assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)