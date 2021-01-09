Republican Senator Murkowski calls on Trump to resign -Anchorage Daily News interview
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to an interview with the Anchorage Daily News. "I want him to resign. He has caused enough damage," said Murkowski, a U.S. senator from Alaska, according to the paper.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 03:18 IST
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to an interview with the Anchorage Daily News.
"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," said Murkowski, a U.S. senator from Alaska, according to the paper.
