Republican Senator Murkowski calls on Trump to resign -Anchorage Daily News interview

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, according to an interview with the Anchorage Daily News.

"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage," said Murkowski, a U.S. senator from Alaska, according to the paper.

