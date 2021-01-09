PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire

PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital firePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 09:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.
''Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible,'' Modi tweeted.
Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the early hours on Saturday, doctors said.
The infants were aged between a month and three months.
