Trump privately blamed 'Antifa people' for storming U.S. Capitol - Axios

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 09:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has privately blamed 'Antifa people' for storming the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, even though clear video and documentary evidence exists showing the rioters were overwhelmingly his supporters, Axios reported.

Trump made the remark in a 30-minute-plus phone call Monday morning with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Axios reported https://bit.ly/2XwNJY1, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.

