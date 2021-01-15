11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka, PM expresses grief

Eleven people includingnine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti crosson the city outskirts on Friday, a senior police official said Dharwad (Rural) Superintendent of Police, PKrishnakant told P T I most of them were residents of thedistrict headquarters town of Davanagere, and they were ontheir way to Goa.

The mini-bus they were travelling in collided head-onwith a tipper.

''Eleven people, including the driver, were killed andnine injured'', Krishnakant said.

At least three of those injured are said to be in aserious condition, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at theloss of lives in the accident.

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister,the PMO tweeted, ''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a roadaccident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, mythoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quickrecovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi.''PTI RS SSPTI PTI

