11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka, PM expresses grief
In this sad hour, mythoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quickrecovery of those injured PM narendramodi.PTI RS SSPTI PTIPTI | Dharwad | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:15 IST
Eleven people includingnine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti crosson the city outskirts on Friday, a senior police official said Dharwad (Rural) Superintendent of Police, PKrishnakant told P T I most of them were residents of thedistrict headquarters town of Davanagere, and they were ontheir way to Goa.
The mini-bus they were travelling in collided head-onwith a tipper.
''Eleven people, including the driver, were killed andnine injured'', Krishnakant said.
At least three of those injured are said to be in aserious condition, police said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at theloss of lives in the accident.
Posting a condolence message from the prime minister,the PMO tweeted, ''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a roadaccident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, mythoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quickrecovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi.''PTI RS SSPTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Karnataka
- Krishnakant
- Dharwad
- Davanagere
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot; says the facility will help improve healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat.
Karnataka clocks 952 fresh COVID-19 cases, nine deaths
Karnataka welcomes Centre clearing Rs 1,701.81 crore for Tumakuru Industrial Area
75 UK returnees to be traced in Karnataka: Minister
5 districts in Karnataka chosen for COVID-19 vaccination dry run