11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka, PM expresses grief

In this sad hour, mythoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quickrecovery of those injured PM narendramodi.PTI RS SSPTI PTI

PTI | Dharwad | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:15 IST
11 killed in road mishap in Karnataka, PM expresses grief

Eleven people includingnine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti crosson the city outskirts on Friday, a senior police official said Dharwad (Rural) Superintendent of Police, PKrishnakant told P T I most of them were residents of thedistrict headquarters town of Davanagere, and they were ontheir way to Goa.

The mini-bus they were travelling in collided head-onwith a tipper.

''Eleven people, including the driver, were killed andnine injured'', Krishnakant said.

At least three of those injured are said to be in aserious condition, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at theloss of lives in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident.

Posting a condolence message from the prime minister, the PMO tweeted, ''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi.''

