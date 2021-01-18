Shahnawaz Hussain, Mukesh Sahani file nomination for Bihar MLC bypolls
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party chief Mukesh Sahani filed nomination as National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council polls in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain along with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party chief Mukesh Sahani filed nomination as National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council polls in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday. Speaking to the media after filing of nomination, Hussain thanked the party leadership.
"I am grateful to the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and party president JP Nadda for giving me this responsibility. I hope to do all my duties with more diligence," he said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated both leaders and said the NDA is working as one unit in Bihar.
"I congratulate both leaders as they have been chosen as candidates for elections to Bihar legislative council and they will be elected as members of Bihar legislative Council. We are all working together in Bihar," the CM said. According to the Election Commission of India, the election on two legislative council seats will be held in Bihar on January 28. (ANI)
