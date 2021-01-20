In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden

In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 02:09 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but still declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name, according to excerpts released by the White House.
"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous," the Republican incumbent said in the video remarks, which are to be released in full at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), according to the White House.
"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning," Trump said.
