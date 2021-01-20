EU's Michel calls on Biden to form new transatlantic pact
The European Union called on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden to form a "new founding pact" with Europe working on issues such as peace, security, prosperity, freedom and human rights.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:39 IST
The European Union called on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden to form a "new founding pact" with Europe working on issues such as peace, security, prosperity, freedom and human rights. "Today is more than a transition. Today is an opportunity to rejuvenate our transatlantic relationship, which has greatly suffered in the last four years. In these years, the world has grown more complex, less stable and less predictable"
"On the first day of his mandate, I address a solemn proposal to the new president. Let's build a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world." Michel said the two should work on five priorities - boosting multilateral cooperation, combating COVID-19, tackling climate change, economic recovery with a digital transformation and joining forces on security and peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European shares inch higher as oil, retail stocks jump
Morrisons says supplies are flowing from Europe post Brexit -CEO
European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown
European stocks slip as defensives weigh, UK shrugs off latest lockdown
Soccer-No Zlatan, no problem as Milan rated Europe's most improved team