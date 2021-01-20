Silicon Valley CEOs cannot lay down the law, EU chief says

Silicon Valley CEOs cannot lay down the law, EU chief saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:45 IST
The European Union's chief executive hailed on Wednesday as a new dawn Joe Biden's term as U.S. president but warned that the bloc would strive to regulate American technology companies, calling for global standards.
"After four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, who welcomed outgoing President Donald Trump's ban on Twitter.
But she added: "This kind of decision must be taken in accordance with laws and rules ...not by an arbitrary decision in the power of Silicon Valley CEOs."
