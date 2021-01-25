Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin calls pro-Navalny marches illegal, new protest set for Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned weekend protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as dangerous and illegal, as the opposition politician's allies said they planned a similar protest for Sunday. Police detained more than 3,700 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand Navalny be freed from jail where he is serving out a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations he denies.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:20 IST
Putin calls pro-Navalny marches illegal, new protest set for Sunday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned weekend protests demanding the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as dangerous and illegal, as the opposition politician's allies said they planned a similar protest for Sunday.

Police detained more than 3,700 people and used force to break up rallies across Russia on Saturday as tens of thousands of protesters ignored extreme cold and police warnings to demand Navalny be freed from jail where he is serving out a 30-day stint for alleged parole violations he denies. Putin, who avoids mentioning Navalny by name, told students on Monday that nobody should use illegal protest action to further their own political interests.

"Everyone has the right to express their point of view within the framework provided by the law. Anything outside the law is not just counter-productive, but dangerous," said Putin. He cited upheaval caused by the 1917 Russian Revolution and the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union as examples of how illegal action could cause misery to people and should therefore best be avoided.

As Putin was speaking, Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny currently outside Russia, announced plans for a new protest this Sunday that would once again ask the authorities to free Navalny. Putin, in a rare public rebuttal of something Navalny has accused him of, on Monday rejected an accusation made in a video last week that has since gained more than 86 million views on YouTube.

Navalny alleged in it that Putin owned an opulent Black Sea palace that the Russian leader's friends had paid for, sometimes using public money. "I haven't watched the film, simply because I don't have the free time to watch such information, but I scrolled through video compilations," Putin said.

"...Nothing of what was indicated there as my property belongs either to me or to my relatives and never has belonged (to us). Never," he said. Tensions between Moscow and Washington have flared over the Navalny protests.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday it had issued a diplomatic protest to U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan over what it said it regarded as interference in its domestic affairs. It said it took exception to social media posts by the U.S. embassy which it alleged supported the illegal protests and to what it called an unacceptable stance from the State Department.

The United States on Saturday condemned what it described as "harsh tactics" used against protesters and journalists and called for Navalny's "immediate and unconditional" release. Putin will address the World Economic Forum by video conference on Wednesday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying.

The appearance is likely to be contentious with critics at a time when the West is weighing possible new sanctions against Russia over its treatment of Navalny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi could be heading towards attaining 'herd immunity', indicates latest sero-survey

The outcome of the fifth round of sero-prevalence survey in the national capital has indicated that Delhi population could be heading towards attaining herd immunity against coronavirus infection, sources said on Monday.The survey has found...

Study: COVID-19 warnings were on Twitter well before outbreak of pandemic

A new study shows that posts revealing concern for pneumonia circulated very early, suggesting social media can be an effective tool for epidemiological surveillance. Even before public announcements of the first cases of COVID-19 in Europe...

Yellen set for Senate confirmation vote as first woman Treasury secretary

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on Janet Yellens nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary on Monday, putting her quickly to work with Congress on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.Yellen on Friday sailed t...

Dog days return to the White House as Bidens' dogs Major, Champ arrive

By Reena Bhardwaj Champ and Major, the pair of German Shepherds of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrived at the White House finally on Sunday local time to join the first family.In a statement, the First Ladys office said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021