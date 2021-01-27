Left Menu
Main goal in Venezuela is peaceful transition of power, free and fair elections -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 00:33 IST
The overriding goal of U.S. policy in Venezuela is to see a peaceful transition of power through free and fair elections, the White House said on Tuesday.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden "will focus on addressing the humanitarian situation, providing support to the Venezuelan people and reinvigorating multilateral diplomacy to press for a democratic outcome and pursue individuals involved in corruption, human rights abuses," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

