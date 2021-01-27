Left Menu

BJP robs common to pay capitalists: Lallu

The people have now understood the deceit that the BJP has subjected them to, said the UP congress chief.The people are now ready to give the BJP a befitting reply, he added.Whatever we buy from the market, we give 20 to 30 per cent as tax to the government.

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:06 IST
BJP robs common to pay capitalists: Lallu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday accused the BJP of duping common men to benefit capitalists.

Lallu made the allegation while addressing a gathering here in Harchandpur block as a part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyaan', a campaign aimed at strengthening the party.

''The BJP has formed the government after getting your votes but it is giving all the benefits to capitalists. The people have now understood the deceit that the BJP has subjected them to," said the UP congress chief.

"The people are now ready to give the BJP a befitting reply," he added.

''Whatever we buy from the market, we give 20 to 30 per cent as tax to the government. The government does not spend any money out of the tax on the public, it spends it all on industrialists," said Lallu.

That is why the government is not making any law to guarantee a minimum support price for farmers' crops," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

UK AstraZeneca vaccine plant partially evacuated over suspect package

A factory in Wales that produces AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was partially evacuated on Wednesday after it received a suspicious package and police said a bomb disposal unit was dealing with the incident. Operated by Wockhardt UK, the pla...

EU envoy urges Biden to remove aluminum tariffs, settle aircraft subsidy dispute

The European Unions ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to immediately lift aluminum tariffs imposed on EU imports and work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies. Stavros Lambri...

Soccer-Ozil looks forward to playing again at Fenerbahce but shuts door on Germany return

New Fenerbahce signing Mesut Ozil said on Wednesday he was at the club he loved but reiterated his commitment to not be available for the German national team, which he quit two years ago. Ozil was a key member of Germanys World Cup-winning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021