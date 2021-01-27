BJP robs common to pay capitalists: Lallu

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Wednesday accused the BJP of duping common men to benefit capitalists.

Lallu made the allegation while addressing a gathering here in Harchandpur block as a part of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyaan', a campaign aimed at strengthening the party.

''The BJP has formed the government after getting your votes but it is giving all the benefits to capitalists. The people have now understood the deceit that the BJP has subjected them to," said the UP congress chief.

"The people are now ready to give the BJP a befitting reply," he added.

''Whatever we buy from the market, we give 20 to 30 per cent as tax to the government. The government does not spend any money out of the tax on the public, it spends it all on industrialists," said Lallu.

That is why the government is not making any law to guarantee a minimum support price for farmers' crops," he added.

