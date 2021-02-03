Left Menu

Hurriyat demands Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's release

The moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday alleged that its leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was still under house arrest and demanded his release.The amalgam contested Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddys statement in Parliament that no person is currently under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir.In a statement issued here, it claimed that a police vehicle has been permanently stationed outside the Mirwaizs Nigeen residence since August 2019 and he is not allowed to move out.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:48 IST
The moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference on Wednesday alleged that its leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was still under house arrest and demanded his release.

The amalgam contested Union Minister of State G Kishan Reddy's statement in Parliament that no person is currently under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, it claimed that a police vehicle has been permanently stationed outside the Mirwaiz's Nigeen residence since August 2019 and he is not allowed to move out. “If that is not house arrest, then what is? If he (Mirwaiz) is not under house arrest, then why is he not allowed to come out of his house? Mirwaiz will complete one-and-a-half years under detention on February 5,” the Hurriyat said. It said instead of such “misleading statements'', the authorities should immediately end the house detention of the Mirwaiz and also “release unconditionally'' others arrested on the eve of August 5, 2019 Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of Minister for Home Affairs Reddy said the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

The minister said various measures were taken in the interest of security and public order which included preventive detention of certain persons.

''Since August 1, 2019, 613 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters, etc. were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 430 persons have been released till date,” he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister also said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has further reported that no person is under house arrest in the UT.

