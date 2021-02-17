U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on Friday

U.S. says it will start processing certain asylum seekers on FridayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 01:33 IST
The Biden administration will begin processing cases of certain eligible asylum seekers starting on Friday, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday as the Biden administration seeks to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols program.
"Individuals should not take any action at this time and should remain where they are to await further instructions. We will soon announce a virtual registration process that will be accessible from any location," the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
