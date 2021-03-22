Left Menu

'Women much more powerful than men', Rahul Gandhi demonstrates Aikido in Kerala college

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St. Teresa's College in Kochi and interacted with students and even showed them some martial art techniques.

Updated: 22-03-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:25 IST
'Women much more powerful than men', Rahul Gandhi demonstrates Aikido in Kerala college
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at St Teresa's College in Kochi. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited St. Teresa's College in Kochi and interacted with students and even showed them some martial art techniques. Gandhi, who is in the poll-bound state for campaigning, demonstrated some moves from the Japanese martial art Aikido, in which he has trained.

The MP from Wayanad took to the stage and demonstrated how one person can use his or her energy to hold the ground and resist being pushed by several others. He instructed one student on the correct stance to be adopted and once she was in position on the ground he asked other students to push the one on the ground.

"I'm going to show you the Congress party now," Gandhi said as five to seven more students started pushing the student on the ground, all the while instructing the girl on the ground to resist the attack. The Congress Party shared pictures and a video of the interaction on its social media.

At the Kochi college, Gandhi also said women are way more powerful than men. "I will tell you a secret that men will never tell you, women are much more powerful than men," he said.

"Women, they do not understand how their power works and where their power comes from. And that is the whole point of empowerment," Gandhi said. Referring to the demonstration of Aikido Gandhi said "That's a principle of life as long as you are positioning yourself you all have a huge amount of strength.... Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful. For that you have to understand the way you are being pushed and position yourself accordingly."

Earlier this month, Gandhi in Tamil Nadu had done pushups after invited to do so by a student of a school he was visiting. He had there too demonstrated an Aikido move. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Kerala. Recently, he had while campaigning in Kollam taken a dip into the sea with fishermen.

Gandhi is campaigning in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Pala, Kanjirappally, Piravom, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor and Angamaly.

Congress is contesting 91 seats in the Assembly polls. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

