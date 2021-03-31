Opinion polls are false propaganda: TN CM writes to AIADMK cadres

Left Menu

To boost the morale of the party, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Deputy O Panneerselvam have written a letter to AIADMK cadres stating that opinion polls are "false propaganda" and they should not get demoralised due to these projections as it will not effect the party's performance.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

To boost the morale of the party, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his Deputy O Panneerselvam have written a letter to AIADMK cadres stating that opinion polls are "false propaganda" and they should not get demoralised due to these projections as it will not effect the party's performance. This comes as several opinion polls are giving an edge to the rival DMK-Congress alliance for Tamil Nadu polls.

"Many opinion polls have miserably failed in the past. These opinion polls are imposed on people. People will not fall for these opinion polls, false propaganda and will not change their stances at any cost. These so-called opinion polls and false propaganda will not do anything to us," read the letter. "Our experiences say that we are winning, elections are close and we should work hard, support our alliance partners as well," it added.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

