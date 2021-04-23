Mamata skips Centre's COVID-19 meeting with CMs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped Friday's meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation, sources said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference, they said.

Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official said.

Till Thursday, the state's coronavirus tally stood at 7,00,904 and the death toll at 10,766.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)