Mamata skips Centre's COVID-19 meeting with CMs

Mamata skips Centre's COVID-19 meeting with CMsPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped Friday's meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation, sources said.
Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay represented the state at the review meeting, which was held via video conference, they said.
Banerjee had earlier skipped a few similar meetings as she was busy campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has constituted a six-member apex task force under Bandyopadhyay to supervise activities of coordinators and observers overseeing the COVID-19 situation in the state, an official said.
Till Thursday, the state's coronavirus tally stood at 7,00,904 and the death toll at 10,766.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Narendra Modi
- West Bengal
- Alapan Bandyopadhyay
- Bandyopadhyay
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend meeting called by PM Modi over COVID-19 situation
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to skip meeting called by PM Narendra Modi with chief ministers to discuss COVID-19 situation.
EC can serve 10 notices on me but my reply will be the same -- no religious division: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on row over her appeal to minority voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with chief ministers.