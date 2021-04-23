Left Menu

Mexican lower house agrees to extend term of Supreme Court chief

In the early hours, the lower house approved in general terms a package of judicial reforms that included the extension of Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar's term until the end of November 2024 by a vote of 260 in favor and 167 against. Zaldivar was originally appointed to serve a four-year term that concludes at the end of 2022.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:24 IST
Mexican lower house agrees to extend term of Supreme Court chief

Mexico's lower house of Congress on Friday voted to extend the term of the president of the Supreme Court for an extra two years, a step that critics have attacked as an unconstitutional power grab by the ruling party. In the early hours, the lower house approved in general terms a package of judicial reforms that included the extension of Supreme Court President Arturo Zaldivar's term until the end of November 2024 by a vote of 260 in favor and 167 against.

Zaldivar was originally appointed to serve a four-year term that concludes at the end of 2022. Lawmakers have begun working through reservations to the legislation, the lower house said in a statement.

The judicial overhaul passed the Senate last week. Both houses are controlled by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies. Lopez Obrador last week set aside concerns about the contentious term extension, which he explained had been put forward in the Senate. He said he was in favor of the measure if it helped pass the judicial reform.

Zaldivar was appointed to lead the court under Lopez Obrador, and is widely regarded as an ally of the president. Still, the Federal Judiciary Council that Zaldivar heads last week sought to distance itself from the proposal to extend his term. Critics regard Zaldivar's job extension as a potential test case for prolonging the mandates of other public servants enshrined in the constitution, including presidential terms. Presidential terms are set at six years.

Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said he has no intention of seeking to extend his term, which concludes in late 2024. (Writing by Dave Graham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Thousands attend funeral of Chad's Deby, Macron pledges French support

Thousands of people attended the funeral of Chads President Idriss Deby on Friday, with French President Emmanuel Macron leading tributes to the long-ruling strongman whose death in a battle with rebels has thrown the country into crisis.Ma...

Three months before Olympics, Japan declares 'short' emergency in Tokyo

Japan declared short and powerful states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures on Friday as the country struggles to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic three months before the Olympics. The government will require re...

A Teacher Season 2 might never actually happen, says Kate Mara

Last year, FX released many series that are available on its sister streaming service Hulu. FXs last year releases include A Teacher created by Hannah Fidell. The series A Teacher is based on the creators 2013 film of the same name starring...

India a 'devastating reminder' of damage COVID can wreak, says WHO chief

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. He said he was concerned a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021