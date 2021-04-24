K'taka CM thanks Modi, Shah, Gowda for oxygen, Remdesivir

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda for increasing the allocation of Remdesivir and oxygen to the State.

''I thank PM @narendramodi, Home Min @AmitShah & Union Min @DVSadanandGowda for increasing Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir from 50,000 to 1,22,000 till Apr 30 & daily oxygen allocation from existing 300 MT to 800 MT as per my request.

This will strengthen our fight against Covid19,'' the Chief Minister tweeted.

During the video conference on Friday, the Chief Minister had said the State spent 500 tonnes of oxygen whereas the Centre sent only 300 tonnes, which was insufficient.

Heeding the request, the Centre increased the slot to 800.

The State has said it may require about 1,500 tonnes of oxygen in May.

Similarly, the State had demanded one lakh vials of Remdesivir, which the Centre increased to 1.22 lakh on Saturday.

The demand for Remdesivir and oxygen has gone up as the daily caseload in Karnataka touched close to 30,000 cases a day while 208 people lost their lives on Saturday.

