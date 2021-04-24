Maha to get 4.35 lakh Remdesivir vials by month-end from Centre

Maha to get 4.35 lakh Remdesivir vials by month-end from CentrePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:51 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the state will get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir for the period between April 21 to April 30 from the Centre.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's demand to increase the supply.
He had highlighted the need for more doses of the key medicine, used for the treatment of COVID-19, in the prime minister's interaction with chief ministers and also written to the PM separately on the issue, Thackeray said.
''The present supply was 2.69 lakh vialswhich has been increased to 4.35 lakh vials,'' he said.
The state government had received a letter from the Union health ministry that this supply of Remdesivir will be for the period between April 21 to April 30, he said.
Out of 16 lakh vials to be provided to the states during this period, Maharashtra will get 4.35 lakh, Thackeray said.
