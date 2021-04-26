COVID: Punjab govt orders weekend lockdown, extends night curfew by two hours

COVID: Punjab govt orders weekend lockdown, extends night curfew by two hoursPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 21:09 IST
The Punjab government on Monday ordered a weekend lockdown and extended the night curfew by two hours in a bid to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.
The government has also ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm.
"Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation, " Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in a tweet said.
''All shops will remain open till 5 pm from Monday till Friday,'' said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here.
He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm to 5 am in the state daily.
Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am.
The state had witnessed a record single-day spike of 7,014 cases on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Congress
- Singh
- Punjab
- home & step
- Sunil Jakhar
ALSO READ
Trump tells Republican donors he'll help win Congress in 2022
Trump tells Republican donors he'll help win Congress in 2022
Congress candidate in TN Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19
Shivraj Singh Chouhan rules out possibility of lockdown in Madhya Pradesh
UP panchayat polls: BJP withdraws candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife