Left Menu

Australian mining magnate loses copyright battle with Twisted Sister

An Australian court ordered mining magnate Clive Palmer to pay A$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in damages to Universal Music on Friday for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister's 1984 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" in political advertising. The Federal Court heard that Palmer had refused to pay Universal to license the song but had used it anyway, with modified lyrics, in advertising for his political outfit, United Australia Party (UAP), ahead of a 2019 general election.

Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 30-04-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:31 IST
Australian mining magnate loses copyright battle with Twisted Sister
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TwistedSisterNY)

An Australian court ordered mining magnate Clive Palmer to pay A$1.5 million ($1.2 million) in damages to Universal Music on Friday for breaching the copyright of Twisted Sister's 1984 hit song "We're Not Gonna Take It" in political advertising.

The Federal Court heard that Palmer had refused to pay Universal to license the song but had used it anyway, with modified lyrics, in advertising for his political outfit, United Australia Party (UAP), ahead of a 2019 general election. Palmer argued the tune in the advertisements was based on the Christian hymn "Oh Come All Ye Faithful" and that his lyrics - "Australia ain't gonna cop it, no Australia's not gonna cop it, Aussies not gonna cop it anymore" - had nothing to do with the U.S. glam rockers' hit song.

Federal Court Justice Anna Katzmann said Palmer's defense was "fanciful". "In the face of the evidence it is, with respect, ludicrous to suggest that the UAP recording was created independently of (We're Not Gonna Take It)," she wrote in a ruling published.

Palmer had been "high-handed and contemptuous" and "gave false evidence, including concocting a story to exculpate himself," she added. As well as the damages, Palmer was ordered to pay costs and to remove all copies of his song.

Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider responded to the ruling on Twitter: "It's over baby! WE WON BIG!!" "We're not gonna take copyright infringement anymore!!" he wrote after the verdict.

A spokesman for Palmer said the businessman would examine the ruling and consider an appeal. Palmer made a fortune from real estate and mining before entering federal politics in 2013 on a populist platform.

His party won a handful of seats before imploding in acrimony and in-fighting and failed to win a single seat in 2019 despite spending A$83 million on advertising. ($1 = 1.2855 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Bittersweet moment at final season premiere of TV show 'Pose'

True to the colorful nature of the show, the cast and creators of the TV series Pose came out in style on Thursday for the premiere of their final season, in one of New Yorks first red carpet events since the start of the pandemic.There wer...

Cameroonian woman held with 206 grams heroin in Shimla

A Cameroonian national was arrested at Shimlas Shoghi barrier on Thursday night and 206 gm heroin and Indian currency worth Rs 38,750 was recovered from her, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla on Friday. A woman of Cameroonian nat...

Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,00...

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021