Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:20 IST
A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussain's reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to the public for COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued notice on the plea to the Delhi government and Hussain, a Cabinet minister, who was directed to be present in the hearing on Saturday.

The high court said it will have to be seen from where the MLA was getting oxygen as even gurdwaras are distributing it.

"He may be getting it from Faridabad, you can't really have a problem if he is not eating away from the allocated source and he has arranged his own cylinders," the court said.

The petitioner's counsel showed a Facebook post referring to the distribution of oxygen by Hussain and contended that there is hoarding at the back.

Delhi government counsel said whether it is BJP leader Gautam Gambhir or AAP MLA Imran Hussain, the strictest possible action will be taken if any violation is found out.

Gambhir had earlier tweeted that some of the crucial medicines for COVID-19 patients were available at his offices and those in need, can take it from there.

He had also tweeted he has arranged oxygen concentrators and those in need can take it.

