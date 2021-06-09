Congress protests against Aligarh hooch tragedy, calls for President's rule in UP

Congress party functionaries staged demonstrations at several places in Ghaziabad district on Wednesday as part of statewide protests against the recent Aligarh hooch tragedy.

Nearly 50 people died of spurious liquor consumption in Aligarh recently on two different occasions, while officials estimate that the death toll could go up to 100 as autopsy reports of another 50 suspected hooch consumer victims are awaited.

The protests were carried out on the directions of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and the party's UP president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Addressing the gathering at Razapur block office, Congress district president Bijendra Yadav said more than 100 people had died at several places in the state after consuming illicit liquor.

The state government has gone mute on this issue which shows that BJP leaders have close ties with the 'liquor mafia', he alleged.

In the city area, sit-ins were staged at three different places with Mahanagar Congress chief Manoj Kaushik leading one such protest.

He said President Ram Nath Kovind must dismiss the state government and impose President's rule.

Police force was deployed at every protest spot to maintain law and order, officials said.

