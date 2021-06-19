New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL37 UP-MOCK DRILL-PRIYANKA BJP govt in UP conducted mock drill of inquiry: Priyanka Vadra on clean chit to Agra hospital New Delhi: The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh conducted a ''mock drill of an inquiry'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday after clean chit was given to an Agra hospital where 22 patients died after oxygen supply was allegedly cut during a drill. DES14 UP-MOCK DRILL-HOSPITAL No proof of mock drill leading to death of 22 patients in Agra hospital: Report Agra: A team of doctors investigating an alleged 'mock drill' by a private hospital here has given a clean chit to the facility, saying it found no proof of an exercise during which oxygen supply was cut off and 22 patients reportedly died.

Advertisement

DES45 UP-LD BJP Ex-IAS officer and MLC A K Sharma made UP BJP’s vice president Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday appointed its state MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer, the party's state vice president.

DES40 UP-JITIN PRASADA Regional parties can’t do any good to the country: Jitin Prasada Lucknow: The country does not happen to be of any priority for regional parties and they cannot do any good to it, former Union Minister Jitin Prasada said here on Saturday. DES37 UP-VIRUS-CASES Uttar Pradesh records 51 new Covid deaths, 294 fresh cases Lucknow: With 51 new Covid fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 22,132 on Saturday, while the infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

DES44 UKD-RAIN Ganga, Bhagirathi cross danger mark in U'khand Dehradun: Ganga and Bhagirathi rivers in Uttarakhand crossed the danger mark on Saturday following three days of incessant rains especially in the hills prompting authorities to sound an alert and evacuate villages along their banks. DES1 UKD-VIRUS-TESTING-SIT U'khand: SIT to probe fake Covid testing during Kumbh Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has set up a special investigation team to probe allegations that fake Covid tests were conducted during the Haridwar Kumbh Mela.

DES16 NCR-IDRISI-2NDLD ARREST Ghaziabad assault case: Samajwadi Party worker nabbed from Delhi Ghaziabad: A Samajwadi Party worker was arrested on Saturday for allegedly instigating an elderly Muslim man to claim in a video that he was beaten up by four youths who also chopped his beard and asked him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in Loni area of Ghaziabad.

DES48 PB-EXAMS Punjab govt cancels Class 12 exams Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday cancelled Class 12 exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES30 PB-NAVJOT Navjot Kaur Sidhu criticises Punjab govt for giving jobs to sons of 2 Cong MLAs Patiala (Punjab): Former legislator Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday criticised the Punjab government's decision of giving government jobs to sons of two ruling party legislators, saying only merit should be the criteria.

DES35 PB-CM-JOBS Pb CM defends giving jobs to sons of Cong MLAs; SAD seeks state govt's dismissal Chandigarh: Under fire from the opposition over giving jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday defended his government's decision, saying it was a recognition of the sacrifices made by their grandfathers, who laid down their lives for the country.

DES43 HP-VIRUS-CASES 10 deaths, 239 fresh virus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Ten more people died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 239 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,00,282, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)