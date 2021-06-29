Left Menu

Put credible policy in place, act on experts' advice rather than headlines management: Cong to govt on drone attacks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image
The Congress on Tuesday said a credible and comprehensive policy and measures are the need of the hour to tackle drone attacks by Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government needs to act on the strategic advice of experts instead of focusing on mere headlines management.

The reaction came after a series of drones were found in Jammu following two drone attacks on the Air Force station there.

''Armed drone attacks are a real threat to security forces and government establishments.

''A credible and comprehensive policy and measures are the need of the hour to tackle attacks by the Pak-based terror outfits, backed by the infamous ISI, instead of mere circulars and amendments of rules,'' Surjewala said on Twitter.

The Congress leader hoped the BJP government is aware of the ISI and Pakistan-based terror outfits using Chinese Hexacopters and drones, gifted by Beijing to Pakistan for use in CPEC, to drop arms across the border.

He also talked of the sale of 50 Wing Loong II armed drones by China to Pakistan for use in high-altitude areas.

''Hope the BJP government is aware that MPs have repeatedly raised the issue of drones attacks through Parliamentary Question on July 9, 2019, March 5, 2020 and on September 20, 2020.

''The entire nation stands as one with our security forces and government to repulse such attacks. ''But the Modi government should realise that it needs to act on strategic advice of defence experts with experience of modern warfare rather than rely upon mere headlines management,'' he said. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the central government must focus on procuring equipment to counter drones as Pakistan establishment follows the policy of "cloak & dagger" and cannot be trusted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

