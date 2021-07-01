Lawyer for Trump Org's Weisselberg says he will plead not guilty, fight charges - CNN
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:57 IST
A lawyer for Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg on Thursday said he will plead not guilty and fight criminal tax charges against him, CNN reported.
Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company.
