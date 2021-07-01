Left Menu

Lawyer for Trump Org's Weisselberg says he will plead not guilty, fight charges - CNN

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:57 IST
Lawyer for Trump Org's Weisselberg says he will plead not guilty, fight charges - CNN

A lawyer for Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg on Thursday said he will plead not guilty and fight criminal tax charges against him, CNN reported.

Weisselberg on Thursday surrendered to authorities as part of a criminal probe into former U.S. President Donald Trump's company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021