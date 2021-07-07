Left Menu

U.S. assessing 'tragic attack' that killed Haiti president -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-07-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 17:21 IST
U.S. assessing 'tragic attack' that killed Haiti president -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is assessing the "tragic attack" on Haiti's president overnight and President Joe Biden will be briefed on the assassination, the White House said on Wednesday.

"We're still gathering information," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on MSNBC. "We're still assessing right now."

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021