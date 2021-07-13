Left Menu

Telangana Congress in-charge sends legal notice to Kaushik Reddy over Rs 50 cr bribery allegation

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore has sent a legal notice to Kaushik Reddy, who resigned from the party, for levelling allegations that Tagore was bribed Rs 50 crore by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for securing the top post.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-07-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 23:45 IST
Telangana Congress in-charge sends legal notice to Kaushik Reddy over Rs 50 cr bribery allegation
AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana, Manickam Tagore has sent a legal notice to Kaushik Reddy, who resigned from the party, for levelling allegations that Tagore was bribed Rs 50 crore by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for securing the top post. Reddy had said that Revanth Reddy became the chief of the Pradesh Congress Committee by bribing Manickam Tagore to a tune of Rs 50 Crore.

The notice states that Kaushik Reddy has to tender an unconditional apology in writing to Manickam Tagore for the illegal press statement. It said that the apology must be submitted within seven days after the notice has been received, failing which, legal action will be taken. The notice further stated, "My client (Manickam Tagore) hereby reserves his right to take civil action for approximately estimated damages of Rs 1 Crore for the defamation and malicious press statement made by you against my client on July 12."

"As I tweeted yesterday night, today my legal team sent Notices to Chandrasekar Garu's follower. It's a Criminal Defamation notice. After a week's time for apology, I will register a criminal case against the offender at Madurai. Let them pray to Meenakshi Amman for good sense," Manickam Tagore tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021