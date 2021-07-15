Brazil's Bolsonaro may need emergency surgery -statement

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being taken to Sao Paulo where doctors will determine if the right-wing leader needs emergency surgery, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen at a political rally in 2018 and has required several surgeries since. In the statement, the president's office said he was suffering from an intestinal blockage.

