Hundreds died due to oxygen shortage during second Covid wave: BJP MLA

No one can see the pain of lakhs of families, including that of MLA Rajkumar Agarwal, the MLA said.Agarwal, a BJP MLA from Sandila, had lost his son during the second coronavirus wave and had alleged negligence on the part of the hospital.Shyam Prakash, however, on Monday told reporters that he had not written about Uttar Pradesh when he made the comment on the Facebook wall of the scribe.The Union government had last week told the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave.

A BJP MLA here claimed that ''hundreds of people died'' due to lack of oxygen during the second Covid wave, days after his party’s Union government told Parliament that states did not report such deaths.

BJP’s Gopamau MLA Shyam Prakash wrote this on the Facebook wall of journalist Anand Mishra, who had posted newspaper cuttings of letters of some MLAs, in which the issue was raised.

''You have told the truth, I agree with you, hundreds of people died in agony due to lack of oxygen. No one can see the pain of lakhs of families, including that of MLA Rajkumar Agarwal,'' the MLA said.

Agarwal, a BJP MLA from Sandila, had lost his son during the second coronavirus wave and had alleged negligence on the part of the hospital.

Shyam Prakash, however, on Monday told reporters that he had not written about Uttar Pradesh when he made the comment on the Facebook wall of the scribe.

The Union government had last week told the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were reported by states and UTs during the second COVID-19 wave. ''All states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs,'' Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar had told Parliament in a written reply to a question.

Earlier too, several BJP leaders had complained of mismanagement during the second coronavirus wave, with even former Union minister Santosh Gangwar writing to CM Yogi Adityanath about the situation in his Bareilly constituency. He said officials don't take calls and government health centres send back patients for ''referrals'' from the district hospital. He had also complained about the shortage of empty oxygen cylinders and high prices of medical equipment in Bareilly.

