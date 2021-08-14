Texas Gov Abbott issues proclamation celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence

Greg Abbott, the Governor of US State of Texas, has issued a proclamation in recognition of 75 years of India's independence.

Governor Abbott signed the proclamation at a celebration ahead of Indian Independence Day on August 15 where he was joined by Consul General of India Aseem Mahajan. Highlighting the strong bond between India and Texas and looking forward to working closely to deepen the multifaceted India-US partnership, Abbot said, ''India is our largest democratic ally in the world''.

Presenting the proclamation to Consul General Mahajan, Abbot announced that at this occasion the Governor's Mansion will be lit orange and green on Sunday, for India’s Independence Day, to commemorate the 75th anniversary.

''After generations of subjugation under British rule and a long campaign of nonviolent protests led by Mahatma Gandhi, the 1947 Indian Independence Act ushered in a new age of freedom for the people of India,'' reads the Governor's proclamation.

''Across Texas, communities of Indian immigrants and Americans of Indian descent have long called our state home and have played an important role in making Texas the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I have no doubt that this global partnership will continue to ensure the future successes of our people for generations to come. First Lady Cecilia Abbott joins me in wishing the best to all on this momentous occasion.

