Left Menu

Question Hour washed out in UP Assembly amid Opposition uproar

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:41 IST
Question Hour washed out in UP Assembly amid Opposition uproar
  • Country:
  • India

The entire Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday as opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress members trooped into the well of the House on the issue of price rise.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, members of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress stormed in the well of the House and started raising slogans against the government over price rise.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary said ''inflation has skyrocketed, and the public is feeling harassed due to the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas''.

As soon as Chaudhary said this, the SP members trooped into the Well of the House, and raised slogans.

Congress members also entered the Well of the House on the same issue.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, ''The state government has nothing to do with inflation. If your 'rangarang karyakram' (variety programme) is over, then let the House function.'' However, the opposition members continued to raise slogans, leading to adjournment of House proceedings for 40 minutes, which was later extended for the entire Question Hour, till 12.20 pm, by the Speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021