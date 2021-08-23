Left Menu

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:40 IST
Kalyan Singh cremated, top leaders attend funeral
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was cremated Monday with senior leaders, party workers and a large number of local people congregating at Bansi Ghat in Bulandshahr’s Narora town for the last rites.

Rajveer Singh lit his father’s pyre at the funeral attended by senior BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The two-time CM, who had also been the Rajasthan Governor, died at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday after spending weeks in the ICU.

A Hindutva icon, Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when ‘Kar sevaks” demolished the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

